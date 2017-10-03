WATAIN To Release “Nuclear Alchemy” 7” Single On Halloween

Prepare for Swedish black metal violence courtesy of Watain on Halloween as October 31st marks the international release date for the band’s savage new single “Nuclear Alchemy”, which comes from the band’s new album, set for release on January 5th.

Says the band: “‘Nuclear Alchemy’ is the sound of an eager beast let loose from its cage at last. A song of violent fire, impending doom and of necks cracking in ecstasy. A dissolving injection of power and force into the coagulated veins of black metal and a first glimpse into the abyss that shall be opened in the beginning of 2018. Meanwhile, stand by for conflagration."

The “Nuclear Alchemy” single will also include an exclusive B-side: a cover version of Hungarian cult act Tormentor’s “Beyond”. The 7” will be released in two editions, which are strictly limited to 1,000 copies each. Pre-order links below:

- Red Vinyl

- Black Vinyl

Watain will celebrate the release of their forthcoming new album with a series of selected release shows on the following dates:

January

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken (Sold Out)

10 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

11 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

12 - London, England - The Dome

13 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

(Photo - Jon Metalion Kristiansen)