Watch AEROSMITH Get Their Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame This Afternoon; "Aren't Those Things Supposed To Be Saved For Movie Stars?," Asks STEVEN TYLER

Aerosmith will receive their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today at 2:30 PM. The public is invited to the dedication, taking place in front of the Musicians Institute, located at 6752 Hollywood Blvd. For those who can't make it live coverage of the event will be available.

“First of all, aren’t those things supposed to be saved for movie stars?” Steven Tyler asks Variety. “But I guess they’re not the only ones who do great things.”

During the interview with Variety, Tyler makes a confession. At one point when the subject came up, he thought his band already had a star. These mistakes are easy to make when you’re already in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Songwriters Hall Of Fame, Grammy Hall Of Fame, etc. He had it confused with something else, over on Sunset Boulevard.

“This surprised me,” he says. “I always thought that we had our star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, and it was the f—ing Guitar Center.”

Aerosmith participated in a handprint ceremony for the flagship store’s “RockWalk” many years back. “So there you have it. I don’t know what I was on, then.”

Read the complete interview at Variety.

Due to extraordinary demand, Aerosmith has announced 17 additional dates for their headlining Las Vegas residency at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort. America's all-time top-selling rock ‘n’ roll band will launch Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild on Saturday, April 6th.

Says the band: "Sin City we are coming back for round two! We’ve added 17 new shows from September 21st - December 4th to our Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency at Park Theater at Park MGM!"

Citi pre-sale is underway now, with public on sale set for Saturday, February 16th at 10 AM, PT.