Watch MAYHEM Live In 2000 From Marseille

Season Of Mist has uploaded live video of Mayhem’s September 24th, 2000 show at the Théâtre du Moulin in Marseille, France on their European Legions tour:

Mayhem performed:

“In the Lies Where Upon You Lay"

“Fall of Seraphs"

“Carnage"

“Crystalized Pain in Deconstruction"

“Buried by Time and Dust"

“Symbols of Bloodswords"

“View From Nihil"

“Deathcrush"

“To Daimonion"

“Freezing Moon"

“Chainsaw Gutsfuck"

“A Time to Die"

“Pure Fucking Armageddon"

“I Am Thy Labyrinth"

“From the Dark Past