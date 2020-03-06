Watch QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT Perform Band's Iconic 1985 Live Aid Set For Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert; Video

For the first time in the band's history, Queen, fronted by singer Adam Lambert, performed their iconic 1985 Live Aid set for Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert on February 16 at the Anz Stadium in Sydney.

Queen + Adam Lambert performed the original 22-minute Live Aid set in full. The six-song set which includes "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Radio Ga Ga", "Hammer To Fall", "Crazy Little Thing Called Love", "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions", is widely regarded as one of the greatest live performances of all time.