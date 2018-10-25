WAYLAND Release "She Lights It Up" Video

American rock band Wayland has just released a brand new video for the song, "She Lights It Up".

In live news, Wayland will be peforming aboard the KISS Kruise from October 31st to November 5th, sailing from Miami to Key West and Nassau.

Wayland's remaining 2018 tour dates are as listed:

October

27 - Monirae's - Pennellville, NY

28 - Moonshiners Bar - Haverhill, MA

November

15 - Glassworks Playhouse - Eau Claire, WI

18 - Amsterdam Bar And Hall - St. Paul, MN

December

8 - Herman's Hideaway - Denver, CO

11 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

18 - The Parish at House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

21 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO



