WE CAME AS ROMANS Announce Promise Me: The KYLE PAVONE Tribute Show

Kyle Pavone, the charismatic and talented singer of We Came As Romans, tragically and unexpectedly passed away in August. The band will honor his memory with the Promise Me Tribute Show on Sunday, October 28th at The Fillmore in Detroit, Michigan. The concert will benefit the Kyle Pavone Foundation, which serves members of the music community with counseling services for mental health issues and substance abuse, among others.



A number of very special guests are confirmed to perform both with WCAR and individually at this event. The guest performers include many musicians and singers that Pavone and WCAR have toured with throughout their careers.



Guests include: Issues' Tyler Carter; August Burns Red's Jake Luhrs; Memphis May Fire's Matty Mullins; I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe, members of Born Of Osiris, For Today, and Nick Sampson.



Additionally, some of Pavone's favorite electronic artists and DJs will participate in the show, which will feature over-the-top production, dynamic lighting and video, and special effects. Ultimately, the lineup for Promise Me is a can't miss celebration of Kyle Pavone's life, career, and memory.



Join We Came As Romans and very special guests on October 28th at The Fillmore in Detroit to support The Kyle Pavone Foundation and honor Kyle's life and celebrate his legacy.



