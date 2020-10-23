WE SELL THE DEAD Featuring IN FLAMES, FIREWIND, ENGEL Members Release New Single "You I Fear"; Audio

Following the release of their sophomore album Black Sleep earlier this year, We Sell The Dead are releasing a brand new bonus track. Listen to "You I Fear" here and below.

The track is a powerful albeit grim musical journey that demonstrates the band's sinister and unique sound. The opening lyrics sweep the listener into the gritty atmosphere of the song right away: "I walked alone / I walked a lonely path / Dusty feet on dusty roads"

We Sell The Dead formed in 2016 as a project by Niclas Engelin (In Flames, Engel) and Jonas Slättung (Drömriket). Engelin sought to make music that was different from his previous projects. With Apollo Papathanasio (Firewind, Spiritual Beggars) on vocals and drummer Gas Lipstick of HIM, who was later replaced by drummer Oscar Nilsson (Engel), and keyboardist Petter Olsson comprising the lineup, WSTD released two fantastic albums: Heaven Doesn't Want You And Hell Is Full and Black Sheep.