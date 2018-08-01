WEAPON UK – “Burning Skies” Streaming From Upcoming Rising From The Ashes Vinyl Release
August 1, 2018, an hour ago
Pure Steel Records will release the 2014 debut from Weapon UK, Rising From The Ashes, on vinyl on September 28th. The album will release in a limited edition of 300 black copies with two bonus tracks and insert. Rising From The Ashes is also available as CD and Download.
Although they deliver the songs with a modern sound, the songs are still full of classical heavy metal, with a slight rock ‘n’ roll edge. Included on the album is a re-recording of a 1980's demo “Killer Instinct” written by vocalist Danny Hynes. This track features the original ‘80s lineup of Hynes/Summers/Downes/Bisland.
Tracklisting:
“Prelude – The Awakening”
“Ride The Mariah!”
“Fountain Of Paradise”
“Warrior”
“Ready 4 You”
“Burning Skies”
“Alamein”
“Wonderland”
“Bloodsoaked Rock”
“Bad Reputation”
“Celebration Time”
“Killer Instinct” (Bonus Track)
“The Rocker” (new track)
"Burning Skies":