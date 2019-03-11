WEAPONS OF ANEW Announce Dates With METAL ALLEGIANCE

Melodic metallists, Weapons Of Anew, are set to spread the word this coming April, when they open several shows on the west coast for Metal Allegiance - in support of their last album, The Collision Of Love And Hate.

“It’s an honour to get introduced to the west coast crowd opening for Metal Allegiance,” says the group’s guitarist, Freddy Ordine. “We are always excited to get out and play!! Weapons has been super lucky with the tours we have gotten, but we have not made it out to the west coast on previous runs. We are a live band, but it definitely makes it even more special being able to do them celebrating with the Metal Allegiance guys on their 5 year anniversary run.”

Also comprised of members Ray West - vocals, Kris Norris - guitars, Stefan "Reno" Cutrupi - bass, and Chris Manfre - drums, the band is looking forward to hitting the stage once again. “We are a live band. we are super comfortable on stage with each other, it’s not uncommon to see us up there happy and laughing. It’s all about connecting with people in that setting and building a real genuine fan/friend base because of it.”

And you can expect to hear several killer tracks off The Collision Of Love And Hate, including the single “Killshot”, for which a hard-hitting (literally) video was filmed for. Watch below.

"The Collision Of Love And Hate was released by OK Good Records about a year ago. I view it as a picture of the time in our lives while we were writing and recording it. It’s a pretty good look into who we are as people and what we were each going through at that time. We are all proud of it for sure but there is still more to come.”

And as far as a description of the band’s sound, “It’s a pretty balanced mix of our personalities. It is heavy, it grooves, it is moody. I like to think there is a little something for everyone on the record.”

The band is currently in the midst of writing material for their next album, and hope to hit the studio as soon as the dates supporting Metal Allegiance are wrapped up. So come out for a night of metal, of which Ray promises will be “100% pure energy and a fun time!”

April

17 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

18 - The Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

19 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

20 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA