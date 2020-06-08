WEDNESDAY 13 - All 2020 Concerts Being Rescheduled For Next Year

"Not that this is a surprise, this SUCKS... but it is OFFICIAL," says Wednesday 13. A statement issued earlier today reads:

"To all Wednesday 13 fans, we are rescheduling ALL of our 2020 concerts to 2021. Due to the current state of our World, we want to ensure ALL of US are safe during these unpredictable times. We will return to the stage when the time is right and safe for everyone."

W13's postponed 2020 dates:

August

18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

21 - Amarillo, TX - Hoots Pub

22 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

23 - Dallas, TX - Trees

24 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

25 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

26 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

28 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

29 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

September

1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

3 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

4 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

5 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

6 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault @ Greasy Luck

8 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar & Spectacles

9 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes

11 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

12 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

13 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

15 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

18 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

19 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

20 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache @ Intersection

22 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

23 - Angola, IN - Eclectic Room

25 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

27 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

28 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

October

3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

6 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

7 - San Francisco, CA - Great Northern

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

10 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick



In case it was missed, Wednesday 13 recently released a lyric video for their newest single, “The Hearse”, from Necrophaze. Described by the band’s iconic frontman Wednesday 13 as “the heaviest track on the record, and maybe the heaviest track of my musical career,” “The Hearse” is goth-rock bliss that tantalizes listeners from beyond the grave.

Additionally, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday 13 has launched the Necrophazerz Fan Klub to interact directly with fans during this time of quarantine and social distancing. Join here.

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)