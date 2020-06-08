WEDNESDAY 13 - All 2020 Concerts Being Rescheduled For Next Year
June 8, 2020, 9 minutes ago
"Not that this is a surprise, this SUCKS... but it is OFFICIAL," says Wednesday 13. A statement issued earlier today reads:
"To all Wednesday 13 fans, we are rescheduling ALL of our 2020 concerts to 2021. Due to the current state of our World, we want to ensure ALL of US are safe during these unpredictable times. We will return to the stage when the time is right and safe for everyone."
W13's postponed 2020 dates:
August
18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
20 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad
21 - Amarillo, TX - Hoots Pub
22 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective
23 - Dallas, TX - Trees
24 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
25 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
26 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
28 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
29 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall
September
1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
2 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
3 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
4 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House
5 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
6 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault @ Greasy Luck
8 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar & Spectacles
9 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes
11 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
12 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
13 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
15 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
18 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note
19 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
20 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache @ Intersection
22 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
23 - Angola, IN - Eclectic Room
25 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s
26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
27 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
28 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge
30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
October
3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
6 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
7 - San Francisco, CA - Great Northern
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky
10 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
In case it was missed, Wednesday 13 recently released a lyric video for their newest single, “The Hearse”, from Necrophaze. Described by the band’s iconic frontman Wednesday 13 as “the heaviest track on the record, and maybe the heaviest track of my musical career,” “The Hearse” is goth-rock bliss that tantalizes listeners from beyond the grave.
Additionally, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday 13 has launched the Necrophazerz Fan Klub to interact directly with fans during this time of quarantine and social distancing. Join here.
(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)