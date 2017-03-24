WEDNESDAY 13 - Condolences Artwork, Tracklisting, Preorder Unveiled

Condolences, the new album from Wednesday 13, will be released June 2, 2017 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Pre-order in the format of your choice at this location or digitally at iTunes, Amazon, or Google Play.

Condolences was produced, mixed and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (Hatebreed, Rob Zombie). Artwork was created by Travis Smith (Opeth, Katatonia, Nevermore).

Tracklisting:

"Last Rites"

"What The Night Brings"

"Cadaverous"

"Blood Sick"

"Good Riddance"

"You Breathe, I Kill"

"Omen Amen"

"Cruel To You"

"Eulogy XIII"

"Prey For Me"

"Lonesome Road To Hell"

"Condolences"

"Death Infinity"