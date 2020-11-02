WEDNESDAY 13 Debuts Official Music Video For Cover Of INXS Classic "Devil Inside"

Wednesday 13 recently released his version of "Devil Inside", originally done by Australian band INXS in 1988. Listen / download "Devil Inside" at this location, and watch an official music video for the song below.

Wednesday 13 comments: “The INXS cover of 'Devil Inside' was recorded during the Necrophaze sessions with producer Michael Spreitzer. I have a great memory of this song as a kid in the late '80s. I actually witnessed this song scare a family member to the point that they screamed at the radio, TURN IT OFF!!”

The video for "Devil Inside" was filmed and directed by Vicente Cordero (3Teeth, September Mourning).