WEDNESDAY 13 - Drummer JASON WEST Temporarily Fills In For KYLE CASTRONOVO
March 21, 2019, 34 minutes ago
"Soooooo, right now I happen to be on tour playing drums for Wednesday 13," says drummer Jason West. "Kyle (Castronovo) had to leave for a week due to a family emergency so I got called very last minute to come do this. Last night (March 20th) we played Minneapolis and tonight (March 21st) we're at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee. Pictures and video coming soon!"
Jason West is no stranger to the Wednesday 13 camp as he played drums on the Calling All Corpses, The Dixie Dead, and Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague albums. In 2011, Jason was also the touring drummer for Murderdolls, which features Wednesday 13 and Joey Jordison (Slipknot).
Catch Wednesday 13 as direct support for Cradle Of Filth at the following shows:
March
21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
25 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
26 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
27 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
29 - Guelph, ON - Guelph Concert Theatre
30 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
31 - Quebec City, QC - L'Imperial Bell
April
1 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
2 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
5 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
6 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
7 - Newport News, VA - Boathouse Live
9 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim Entertainment Center
10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
13 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
15 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues