WEDNESDAY 13 - Drummer JASON WEST Temporarily Fills In For KYLE CASTRONOVO

"Soooooo, right now I happen to be on tour playing drums for Wednesday 13," says drummer Jason West. "Kyle (Castronovo) had to leave for a week due to a family emergency so I got called very last minute to come do this. Last night (March 20th) we played Minneapolis and tonight (March 21st) we're at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee. Pictures and video coming soon!"

Jason West is no stranger to the Wednesday 13 camp as he played drums on the Calling All Corpses, The Dixie Dead, and Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague albums. In 2011, Jason was also the touring drummer for Murderdolls, which features Wednesday 13 and Joey Jordison (Slipknot).

Catch Wednesday 13 as direct support for Cradle Of Filth at the following shows:

March

21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

25 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

26 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

27 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

29 - Guelph, ON - Guelph Concert Theatre

30 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

31 - Quebec City, QC - L'Imperial Bell

April

1 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

2 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

5 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

6 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

7 - Newport News, VA - Boathouse Live

9 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim Entertainment Center

10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

13 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

15 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues