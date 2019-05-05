WEDNESDAY 13 - Eight Titles To Be Reissued In June

Return Of The Livng Dead! On June 14th, Napalm Records will be re-releasing all of the previous Wednesday 13 albums - with the exception of Transylvania 90210, Fang Bang, and Condolences. Pre-order CDs and limited colour vinyl editions right now by clicking here.

Complete details on each of the reissues are as follows:

Bloodwork (originally released in 2008)

"B-Movie Babylon"

"Return Of The Living Dead"

"Runnin’ Down A Dream"

"I Love To Say Fuck"

"My Demise B.C."

"Skeletons A.D."

Skeletons (originally released in 2008)

"Scream Baby Scream"

"Not Another Teenage Anthem"

"Gimmie Gimmie Bloodshed"

"From Here To The Hearse"

"Put Your Death Mask On"

"Skeletons"

"My Demise"

"With Friends Like These…"

"No Rabbit In The Hat"

"All American Massacre"

"Dead Carolina"

Gunfire 76 - Casualties & Tragedies (originally released in 2009)

"Let’s Kill The Hero"

"Casualties And Tragedies"

"Nothing’s All I Need"

"Los Angel-Less"

"Rocket To Nowhere"

"Something For The Suffering"

"One More Reason To Hate You"

"Tell You Like It Is"

"What Did You Expect"

"Back To The Gutter"

"Get Me Through The Night"

Calling All Corpses (originally released in 2011)

"Blood Fades To Black"

"I Wanna Be Cremated"

"Ghoul Of My Dreams"

"One Knife Stand"

"Calling All Corpses"

"Miss Morgue"

"Silver Bullets"

"Bad At Being Human"

"London After Midnight"

"Candle For The Devil"

"We All Die"

"Something Wicked This Way Comes"

"Blood Fades To Black (Reprise)"

Spook & Destroy (originally released in 2012)

"M.F.T.W."

"Halloween 13-13"

"Bad Things" [Re-Recording 2012]

"Rambo" [Re-Recording 2012]

"Mr. Motherfucker" [Re-Recording 2012]

"Curse Of Me" [Studio Acoustic]

"Bad Things" [Suffocation Celebration Remix]

"Rambo" [Bullets And Bloodshed Remix]

The Dixie Dead (originally released in 2013)

"Death Arise: Intro"

"Blood Sucker"

"Get Your Grave On"

"Curse The Living"

"Too Fast For Blood"

"Hail Ming"

"Coming Attractions"

"The Dixie Dead"

"Ghost Stories"

"Fuck You (In Memory Of…)"

"Carol Anne.. They’re Here"

"Hands Of The Ripper"

"Death Arise: Overture"

Undead Unplugged (originally released in 2014)

"Undead"

"Dead Carolina"

"Haunt Me"

"Nowhere"

"Morgue Than Words"

"Curse Of Me"

"Welcome To The Strange"

"Scary Song"

"We All Die"

"Ghost Stories"

"Transylvania 90210"

Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague (originally released in 2015)

"The Fall Of All"

"Keep Watching The Skies"

"Astro Psycho Galactic Blood Drive"

"Come Out And Plague"

"I Ain’t Got Time To Bleed"

"Bloodline 666"

"Serpent Society"

"Bombs, Guns & Gods – This Is A War"

"Planet Eater – Interstellar 187"

"I Love Watching You Die"

"Into The Crop Circle"

"Over Your Dead Body"

"The Arrival"

"Monsters Of The Universe"

Further details can be found at this location.