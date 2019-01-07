WEDNESDAY 13 Launches Fundraising Campaign For Nephew Diagnosed With Cancer

"Hello friends and fans, Wednesday 13 here. I’m making this post, as a major situation has hit home and affected my family.

My 32-year-old nephew Andrew, one of an identical twin, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer just a couple of months ago. A husband & father of two, and as you can probably imagine this is quite a shock.

The treatment center he has chosen is going to require a little bit of money in order to get him what he needs. I intend to help as much as I can, as I pretty much took care of my nephews the first 12 years of their lives. Not going to stop now, and I’m asking anyone who can help out to please do so.