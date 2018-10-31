WEDNESDAY 13 - Pro Shot Footage Of Complete Bloodstock 2018 Show

"Happy Halloween! Here's a treat for all you ghouls," says Wednesday 13. "Check out our whole live set from Bloodstock Festival this year."



Wednesday 13 Bloodstock Setlist:

"What The Night Brings"

"Blood Sick"

"Scream Baby Scream"

"Serpent Society"

"Prey For Me"

"Blood Sucker"

"Gimmie Gimmie Bloodshed"

"Condolences"

"I Want You... Dead"

"I Walked With A Zombie"

"I Love To Say Fuck"

Wednesday 13 will embark upon the North American Lonesome Road To Hell Tour tonight.

Comments Wednesday: "We’re really excited to be hitting the road this fall. Doing the first week with John 5 should be nothing short of a MONSTER show, and we’re super stoked. We’re also really excited to be touring Canada, as this will be our first time with this many dates. Looking forward to playing some new places and performing for all of our Canadian fans. We will be wrapping up the tour on the West Coast at the world famous Whisky a Go Go right before we head to the studio to record the follow up to Condolences. Looking forward to seeing everyone on tour!”

For more info, tickets and meet and greets visit OfficialWednesday13.com.

Tour dates:

October

31 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note (supporting John 5)

November

1 - Joliet, IL - The Forge (supporting John 5)

2 - Traverse City, MI - Ground Zero (supporting John 5)

3 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop (supporting John 5)

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's (supporting John 5)

6 - Quebec City, QC - La Source De Le Martiniere

7 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

8 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

9 - Niagara Falls, ON - The Seneca Theatre

10 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

11 - London, ON - Rum Runners

13 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

15 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

16 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

17 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

18 - Edmonton, AB - Buckingham

19 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

20 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur (with Davey Suicide)

21 - Portland, OR - Dante's (with Davey Suicide)

23 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver (with Davey Suicide)

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (with Davey Suicide)