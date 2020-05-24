WEDNESDAY 13 Reveals How G.I. JOE Inspired His Stage Persona

"People ask... why the masks? And where the inspiration comes from for my costumes, clothing, makeup, for the stage etc.," says Wednesday 13.

"Originally it begin trying to imitate all of my rock ‘n’ roll heros from Alice Cooper to KISS."

"Around 2014, I was getting bored with my normal stage look and presence. I just started looking around my room at all of my toys. And I began making all of my clothing and outfits based off of different G.I. Joe figures."

"My favorite figure villian was / is Zartan. The master of disguise, hates sunlight, leads a gang of hoodlums and causes trouble. I guess you could say he’s been my spirit animal."

"This action figure was different than most of the others. He came with a face mask that could be placed over his face. Also if you placed him into sunlight he would turn a dark blue green color."

"So, taking ideas from Zartan mixed with other characters from G.I. Joe along with Masters Of The Universe collection, my stage looks and costumes have gone to extremes and will only get more intense."

"I’ve found a new way to perform through these characters that brings out a totally different side of me. Performance art or whatever you wanna call it, I enjoy becoming these characters."

The Duke of Spook and his devilish ghouls, Wednesday 13, will return to the road later this year for their headlining Near Dark Tour, with special guests The Haxans, in support of their recently released album, Necrophaze, that’s out now from Nuclear Blast.

“After two years of doing support slots around the world, the Wednesday 13 “Near Dark” Headline Tour is finally here! We are SO excited to get back to our headline shows and deliver the most theatrical Wednesday 13 show you’ve ever seen. More spook, more puke, more bang for your fangs....see ya in the Graveyard at Midnight.” - Wednesday 13

Wednesday 13 will be joined on the tour by LA based goth-pop duo The Haxans. whose sound is best described as the psycho-saccharine music of a fiendish creep’s fever dream... Classic art-house cinema, b-movie horror, spooky decadence, vintage American myth, and black roses dripping with blood all tossed into a cauldron, like so many ingredients from a well-worn book of spells. The Haxans are Ashley Costello, subcultural style icon and leader of Warped Tour screamo stars New Years Day, and Matt Montgomery, better known by his alias Piggy D., bassist for over a decade with multi-platinum shock rocker Rob Zombie, guitarist with Wednesday 13, and sometime visual and musical collaborator with rock icon Alice Cooper. This will be the band’s first ever tour. Tour opener will be Dead Girls Academy.

Dates:

August

18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

21 - Amarillo, TX - Hoots Pub

22 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

23 - Dallas, TX - Trees

24 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

25 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

26 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

28 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

29 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

September

1 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

3 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

4 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

5 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

6 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault @ Greasy Luck

8 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar & Spectacles

9 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes

11 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

12 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

13 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

15 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

18 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

19 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

20 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache @ Intersection

22 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

23 - Angola, IN - Eclectic Room

25 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

27 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

28 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

October

3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

6 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

7 - San Francisco, CA - Great Northern

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

10 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick



In case it was missed, Wednesday 13 recently released a new lyric video for their newest single, “The Hearse,” from Necrophaze. Described by the band’s iconic frontman Wednesday 13 as “the heaviest track on the record, and maybe the heaviest track of my musical career,” “The Hearse” is goth-rock bliss that tantalizes listeners from beyond the grave.

Additionally, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday 13 has launched the Necrophazerz Fan Klub to interact directly with fans during this time of quarantine and social distancing. Join here.