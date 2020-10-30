WEDNESDAY 13 Streaming Cover Of INXS Hit "Devil Inside"
October 30, 2020, 18 minutes ago
Wednesday 13's version of "Devil Inside", originally done by Australian band Inxs in 1988, is now streaming on all digital platforms via Nuclear Blast Records. Listen / download at this location.
The video for "Devil Inside" will premiere as part of the Halloween Spooktacular Pay Per View at The Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, California on October 31st.
The show will be streaming until November 2nd. Ticket packages are available now at this location.
The pay per view will be hosted by Wednesday 13 - The Duke Of Spook, featuring special guests from Wednesday’s World, skits, videos, and a headline musical performance by Wednesday 13.
“I’m beyond excited about this Halloween special. This is inspired by all of the Halloween specials from the '70s and '80s that I grew up on. Doing just a normal concert is boring to me. This is a full on variety show, with enough spook to make you puke. Don’t miss the Sickest Halloween Show of 2020 at the World Famous Whisky a Go Go Halloween Night -Pay Per View,” says W13.
The Halloween Spooktacular show is available in several packages, starting at $13:
•Ticket to Pay Per View
•Ticket to Pay Per View + Shirt
•Ticket to Pay Per View + 2 Shirts
•Ticket to Pay Per View + 2 Shirts + After Show Backstage Party Wrap Up
Fan Klub Members receive a 13 % discount; the code can be found on the Fan Klub Page.
(Art by @jonnybush)