WEDNESDAY 13 - "You Can't Go Wrong Having Hot Devil Chicks In Videos"

Wednesday 13 may ooze more confidence than a crypt can contain when fronting his band, but on the set of "What The Night Brings", the first video from Condolences, one simple artistic choice from the director sent W13 into a spiral of anxiety.

In the following clip, courtesy of APTV, Wednesday 13 opens up about his desire to push the boundaries that even his hero, Alice Cooper, was too tame to touch. He also dishes the dirt about behind the scenes details that he can't help but see when he watches the video for "What The Night Brings".

Catch Wednesday 13 as direct support for Cradle Of Filth at the following shows:

April

12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

13 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

15 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Wednesday 13 will release his new album, Necrophaze, later this year via Nuclear Blast.