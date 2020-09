WEEDEATER Announces Virtual 360° Performance

Cape Fear metal legends, Weedeater, have announced a virtual 360° performance on September 25 at 8 PM, EDT.

The band will be joined by ASG and Toke as part of the Reggie's Relief Fundraiser to benefit Wilmington, NC's Reggie's 42nd Street Tavern and venue, which has been closed since March.

You can pre-order tickets for the stream and watch the trailer here. Fans may also donate via Venmo (Venmo@Reggies-Merch).

(Photo - Scott Kinkade)