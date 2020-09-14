WEIRD TALES Sign With Interstellar Smoke Records; EP In The Works

Acid doom metal band, Weird Tales, have inked a deal with Interstellar Records, and are at work on a forthcoming EP.

Weird Tales has arisen to heal mental traumas, to patch up injured minds. Pour the whole mess into the music while getting rid of it. Such a mistake. Thrilling and shivering riffs began to scratch the festering brain’s wound instead. Treacherous sonic mass has risen like a cancer, while greedily absorbing the remnants of ourselves. The black plague of our consciousness. Not everyone was able to bear it. Those who have survived will spread the disease further.

Weird Tales is a Warsaw-based doom power trio made up of Dima (guitar, lead vocal), Kriss (bass, vocal) and Matt (drums, vocal). The band has toured Poland and neighbouring countries, sharing stages with well-known bands such as Church Of Misery, Belzebong, and Dopelord.

The band was started in the middle of 2015. They extensively played gigs from 2016. In 2017 they recorded two EP’s. In 2019 they launched their debut full-length album, Hell Services Cost A Lot. It grabbed great responses among the audience and placed 10th on Doom Charts.