WENDY DIO On Unfinished RONNIE JAMES DIO Songs - "I Don't Wanna Flood The Market With Just A Bunch Of Old Crap"

Wendy Dio, the widow and manager of Ronnie James Dio, was recently interviewed by Australia's Heavy Mag. During their chat, which can be heard below, Wendy was asked if she's ever found Dio material that she believed to have been lost, and was able to rediscover it?

Wendy Dio: "Oh, yes. I find it all the time. Every time I go over to the storage locker — it's in a climate-controlled storage locker. It's all labeled and stuff, but I find stuff all the time. 'Oh, look at this. This is really good. Oh, yes. This is wonderful.' And there's a lot of unfinished songs that in the future we can figure out how we can put them out. But it has to be perfect, it has to be the way Ronnie would want it. I don't wanna flood the market with just a bunch of old crap. I'm very particular about what we find, and then having someone with professional ears, like [recording engineer] Wyn Davis, listen to it to make sure it's fine before we put anything out."

Ronnie James Dio (Black Sabbath, Rainbow, Dio) died of stomach cancer at age 67 in 2010.

BMG has announced its next feature-length film will be the first-ever, career-spanning documentary on the life and times of legendary rock icon Ronnie James Dio. It is the first documentary about Dio to be fully authorized by the artist’s estate. BMG is both financier and executive producer of the film, with all rights available worldwide.

The upcoming documentary is the latest project in BMG’s fast-growing line of music-related films and television projects including the critically acclaimed Sundance Film Festival selections David Crosby: Remember My Name - recently Grammy-nominated for ‘Best Music Film’ - and the Joan Jett documentary, Bad Reputation; The Show’s The Thing, a film about legendary concert promoters and the early days of the live music business; Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records, and Echo In The Canyon, one of the top-grossing documentaries of 2019.

Currently in production, the as-yet-untitled film will be the definitive Ronnie James Dio documentary, incorporating never-before-seen archival footage and photos from his personal archives. The film will offer intimate scenes with his closest peers, friends and family as they bring us inside the life of one of rock and roll’s true heroes. The film is financed solely by BMG and will be helmed by Don Argott and Demian Fenton (Framing John DeLorean, Believer, Last Days Here), produced by Don Argott and Sheena Joyce for 9.14 Pictures, executive produced by Wendy Dio for Niji Productions and Kathy Rivkin Daum for BMG.

Ronnie James Dio's story transcends the standard rock documentary. Set against the backdrop of Dio's unfinished autobiography - half-finished by Ronnie before his untimely death from stomach cancer in 2010 - the film will chronicle the inspiring journey of his life, love, and storied career. Whether playing sold-out stadiums or battling illness, his powerful voice and gentle heart have had a profound influence on his family, friends, and fans around the world. A metal icon and one of the most beloved figures in rock.

Wendy Dio, said, “I am very excited to be working with BMG on Ronnie's long-awaited documentary. Ronnie loved his fans and I hope they will enjoy this trip through Ronnie's life.”

Kathy Rivkin Daum, Executive Producer, BMG, said, “We are incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with artists to tell their stories on the big screen. Dio, a larger than life rock hero, whose music means so much to millions of fans worldwide, deserves nothing less. The story behind his passion, ambition, and the highs and lows of success, in the rock and metal worlds, is something audiences have never seen before and won’t soon forget. We are honored to partner with Wendy on this incredible journey celebrating Ronnie’s life and work.”

To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the passing and honor the legacy of Ronnie James Dio, BMG Records will reissue Dio's long out-of-print 1996-2004 studio albums - 1996’s Angry Machines, 2000’s Magica, 2002’s Killing The Dragon and 2004’s Master Of The Moon - on March 20.

To satisfy fans’ cravings for music, BMG has made four tracks available for streaming:

- "Rainbow In The Dark" (Live On The Master Of The Moon Tour)



- "Stand Up And Shout" (Live On The Killing The Dragon Tour)



- "Hunter Of The Heart" (Live On The Angry Machines Tour)



- "Fever Dreams" (Live On The Magica Tour)

Newly remastered by longtime Dio collaborator Wyn Davis, the deluxe CD versions are showcased in mediabook packaging and include bonus discs with a selection of both rare or never before released live tracks from the accompanying tour for each studio release.

The 180-gram black vinyl editions include the original tracklistings and are available as a limited edition first run with and LP-sized Lenticular album art print. As a special bonus, the Magica double LP also contains a 7” single featuring “Electra”, the only known completed track from the planned Magica 2 album.

Each release also features updated artwork from frequent Dio art director Marc Sasso.