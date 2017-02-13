What Does TESTAMENT Frontman CHUCK BILLY Listen To On The Tour Bus? - “I Like My Classic Rock Stuff… It Puts Me In A Good Head Space”; Audio

Testament's frontman Chuck Billy appeared on the Neckbreaker podcast this week for a full-length interview. During the interview, he discusses whether he misses playing basement shows and small bars, competition amongst the Big 4 thrash bands, Testament's connection to Billy Milano and Stormtroopers Of Death, old school pro wrestling, tour stories and much more.

Neckbreaker is a pro wrestling and heavy metal themed podcast with guest interviews, beer drinking, and discussion over the latest headlines. Stream/download the new episode below:

Testament performed at the 2017 instalment of the annual 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise, which set sail February 2nd - 6th on board Royal Caribbean’s luxurious Independence Of The Seas, leaving from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to Labadee, situated on the northern coast of Haiti. Fan-filmed video from the band's show can be viewed below.