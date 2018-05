Sheffield-based, punk-fuelled metal outfit While She Sleeps made an impressive debut at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2016. Professionally-filmed video of the band's full set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Brainwashed"

"This Is The Six"

"Death Toll"

"Trophies Of Violence"

"New World Torture"

"Dead Behind The Eyes"

"Seven Hills"

"Four Walls"