WHILE SHE SLEEPS To Release So What? Album In March; Music Video For First Single "Anti-Social" Streaming
October 29, 2018, 2 hours ago
Sheffield, UK-based punk-fuelled metal outfit, While She Sleeps, have set March 1st as the release date for their new album, So What?, to be available via the band's Sleeps Brothers label.
Pre-order the album in various formats at this location, and watch a video for the first single, "Anti-Social", below. More album details coming soon.
Find the band's tour itinerary here.