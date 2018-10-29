WHILE SHE SLEEPS To Release So What? Album In March; Music Video For First Single "Anti-Social" Streaming

October 29, 2018, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal while she sleeps

Sheffield, UK-based punk-fuelled metal outfit, While She Sleeps, have set March 1st as the release date for their new album, So What?, to be available via the band's Sleeps Brothers label.

Pre-order the album in various formats at this location, and watch a video for the first single, "Anti-Social", below. More album details coming soon.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.



