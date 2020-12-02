WHITECHAPEL x PUCK HCKY - Hockey-Themed Collection Available Now

Puck Hcky, the hockey-themed fashion brand, has added Tennessee rippers Whitechapel to the team and score big with a new collection of items.

"We totally dig working with these guys, and they have been on our radar to collaborate with for awhile," says Matt Marini, CEO of Puck Hcky. "The initial drop of the Whitechapel x Puck Hcky collection has some super-sharp pieces in it, and there is more to come soon! We even added a couple items the people of Tennessee will appreciate at the bands request!"

Alex Wade, guitarist from Whitechapel added: "We are really excited to release our collaboration with Puck Hcky, their design team nailed it on our ideas and we couldn't be happier with the outcome. The brand is well known for their work with bands and we are stoked to be added to the roster."

The Puck Hcky x Whitechapel collection includes pro-level quality hockey-themed items like crested jerseys, pullover and zip-up hoodies and hats. The collection has just launched and is available here.