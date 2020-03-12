WHITESNAKE - 35th Anniversary Remix Edition Of Slide It In To Be Released On Limited Edition Red Vinyl In April

The Sound Of Vinyl has set April 10 as the release date for the 35th anniversary edition of Whitesnake's Slide It In album on limited edition 180g red vinyl.

Whitesnake scored its first platinum-selling album in 1984 with Slide It In, a release that has sold more than six million copies worldwide thanks to hard-rocking songs like "Love Ain't No Stranger," "Slow An' Easy" and the title track. Following the release of Slide It In The Ultimate Special Edition in early 2019, Whitesnake are releasing the 35th Anniversary Remix (Disc 3 from the Super Deluxe set), as a 2LP set on 180g red vinyl.

"Slide It In was always meant to be a structured, more electric modern take on the classic blues-based hard rock that Whitesnake were famous for, but our new Hook City Hooligan, Mixer Extraordinaire Christopher Collier, has hand-tooled this classic record for the 21st century," says David Coverdale. "Hearing all the performances so fresh and so clear after 35 years was amazing. Mel, Cozy and Jon's playing on the record is as vital now as it was all those years ago. All the featured players shine. Not only did Christopher get the best out of the recording, but he gives the album a fresh coat of sonic paint bringing it right up to date. I'm personally thrilled with it."

Tracklisting:

LP1

Side One

"Slide It In"

"Slow An’ Easy"

"Love Ain’t No Stranger"

Side Two

"Give Me More Time"

"Guilty of Love"

"All Or Nothing"

LP2

Side One

"Spit It Out"

"Standing In The Shadow"

"Hungry For Love"

Side Two

"Gambler"

"Need Your Love So Bad"

