WHITESNAKE Frontman DAVID COVERDALE Lists Lake Tahoe Retreat For Just Shy Of $10 Million; Photo Gallery

Los Angeles Times is reporting that Whitesnake singer David Coverdale has listed his Lake Tahoe estate after decades of ownership for $9.85 million.

Found in Incline Village, a community on the north shore, the gated residence features high ceilings with exposed beams, wood and stone accents, three fireplaces, four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The master suite features a step-up spa tub, multiple walk-in closets and a private deck.

The rocker’s stamp on the three-story house is evidenced throughout, but particularly in the lower-level “rockers lounge.” The customized space, featuring a theater with custom seating and a 135-foot screen, a wet bar and a cocktail lounge, is punctuated by zebra-patterned fabrics, neon lighting and a treasure trove of rock memorabilia.

