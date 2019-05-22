WHITESNAKE Guitarist JOEL HOEKSTRA - "I've Had Way More Of A Diverse Career Than Is Represented Online" (Video)

Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra recently guested on Talking Shred. In the clip below he discusses the new Whitesnake album, Flesh & Blood, his solo work, and what he believes is one of the most underrated shred albums of all time.

On his solo albums Undefined (2000), The Moon Is Falling (2003) and 13 Acoustic Songs (2007)

Hoekstra: "I don't think that stuff will ever take off for me in terms of commercial success, but it's something I'm really glad I did as a player and as a musician, to have that there for those that, I guess, only know the things I've done in hard rock, which there's a lot of. It's kind of cool to be able to show people that I've done other things. I've had way more of a diverse career than is represented online. I had to find a way to survive during the '90s, which was... you couldn't shred in the '90s. Shred was a total derogatory word in the '90s. There's still a part of me that hates being called a shredder, like, 'I'm not a shredder, I'm a guitar player.'"

Whitesnake released their Flesh & Blood album on May 10th via Frontiers Music Srl. It has hit #3 on Germany's official album charts, making it the band's highest chart position of their career in Germany.

Tracklisting CD / 2xLP:

"Good To See You Again"

"Gonna Be Alright"

"Shut Up & Kiss Me"

"Hey You (You Make Me Rock)"

"Always & Forever"

"When I Think Of You (Color Me Blue)"

"Trouble Is Your Middle Name"

"Flesh & Blood"

"Well I Never"

"Heart Of Stone"

"Get Up"

"After All "

"Sands Of Time"

"Hey You (You Make Me Rock)":

"Trouble Is Your Middle Name":

"Shut Up & Kiss Me" video: