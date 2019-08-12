WHITESNAKE Guitarist JOEL HOEKSTRA On Band's Future - "The More Active We Can Stay, The Better, As Far As I’m Concerned, Because I Love This Band"

Back in July, Metal-Rules.com caught up with Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra, who is also a touring member of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and sometimes performs with Cher, at this year's edition of Sauna Open Air festival in Tampere, Finland. A couple of excerpts from the chat follows...

Metal-Rules.com: The new solo album is coming out soon, there’s Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour, and also some gigs with Cher, but what are the plans of Whitesnake in the future? Are there any thoughts to make more touring to support Flesh & Blood?

Joel Hoekstra: "I really don’t know. I mean, that’s all going to come down to David (Coverdale). I would think that there is going to be some touring yet to support the record. But there’s nothing official so that I could say anything about. But I would think we’d probably support the record. And David’s made some mention of having fun with creative ideas as well. I don’t know where - I don’t know how serious any of it’ll be, but we’ll see."

Metal-Rules.com: Have you been discussing putting out a new live album from this current tour? It would be great because you now play a lot of new songs on this tour.

Joel Hoekstra: "About a live album for Flesh & Blood? Well, there is a live album for the Purple Tour. So, there’s live on there. Hey. If David wants to do it, I’m all for it. I guess the more active we can stay, the better, as far as I’m concerned, because I love this band. I love this group of guys. It’s a great bunch of guys. It really is."

Read the complete interview at Metal-Rules.com.

(Photo - Marko Syrjala)