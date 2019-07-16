WHITESNAKE Guitarist JOEL HOEKSTRA On Performing New Songs Live - "It's Really A Blast To Watch The New Material Be Received So Well"; Video
Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra was interviewed by KaaosTV before the band's headline set at Pietarsaari Open Air in Pietarsaari, Finland on July 12. Watch the video below:
Whitesnake perform next on July 17, at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia. Find the band's tour itinerary here.
Whitesnake released their Flesh & Blood album on May 10 via Frontiers Music Srl. Details below.
Tracklisting CD / 2xLP:
"Good To See You Again"
"Gonna Be Alright"
"Shut Up & Kiss Me"
"Hey You (You Make Me Rock)"
"Always & Forever"
"When I Think Of You (Color Me Blue)"
"Trouble Is Your Middle Name"
"Flesh & Blood"
"Well I Never"
"Heart Of Stone"
"Get Up"
"After All "
"Sands Of Time"
"Hey You (You Make Me Rock)":
"Trouble Is Your Middle Name":
"Shut Up & Kiss Me" video:
"Shut Up & Kiss Me" video behind-the-scenes:
EPK (Electronic Press Kit):