WHITESNAKE Guitarist JOEL HOEKSTRA On Performing New Songs Live - "It's Really A Blast To Watch The New Material Be Received So Well"; Video

July 16, 2019, 43 minutes ago

news hard rock whitesnake joel hoekstra

Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra was interviewed by KaaosTV before the band's headline set at Pietarsaari Open Air in Pietarsaari, Finland on July 12. Watch the video below:

Whitesnake perform next on July 17, at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Whitesnake released their Flesh & Blood album on May 10 via Frontiers Music Srl. Details below.

Tracklisting CD / 2xLP:

"Good To See You Again"
"Gonna Be Alright"
"Shut Up & Kiss Me"
"Hey You (You Make Me Rock)"
"Always & Forever"
"When I Think Of You (Color Me Blue)"
"Trouble Is Your Middle Name"
"Flesh & Blood"
"Well I Never"
"Heart Of Stone"
"Get Up"
"After All "
"Sands Of Time"

"Hey You (You Make Me Rock)":

"Trouble Is Your Middle Name":

"Shut Up & Kiss Me" video:

"Shut Up & Kiss Me" video behind-the-scenes:

EPK (Electronic Press Kit):



