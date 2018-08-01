WHITESNAKE Guitarist JOEL HOEKSTRA Talks Forthcoming New Album - "There's Some Material That Harkens Back To The Early Days, The Geffen Era, And There's Some Stuff That's Kind Of Uncharted Territory"

Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra, who joined the band in 2014 after Doug Aldrich left, spoke with Juice FM during the Juke Box Heroes Tour supporting Foreigner. In the clip below he discusses the band's long-awaited forthcoming album, Flesh & Blood, which is due for release in early 2019.

Appearing as very special guests on Foreigner's Juke Box Heroes tour whilst celebrating their 40th Anniversary are the legendary Whitesnake, who carry a rightful and righteous reputation as one of the world’s leading rock ’n’ roll bands. David Coverdale has issued the latest in his Postcards From The Road video series. Watch below.

The tour wraps up tonight, August 1st, in Irvine, CA at Five Point Amphitheater.

As they were about to kick off the tour, Jason Bonham interviewed Whitesnake's David Coverdale and Foreigner's Mick Jones. Watch below: