WHITESNAKE - Learn To Play "Shut Up & Kiss Me" With Guitarist JOEL HOEKSTRA; Video
March 24, 2020, an hour ago
Whitesnake guitarist, Joel Hoekstra, stopped by Guitar World to give an exclusive lesson of the band's single, "Shut Up & Kiss Me", off of their latest album, Flesh & Blood. Watch the video below:
Whitesnake frontman, David Coverdale, took to social media on March 23 to announce the following tour cancellation news:
"Once again it breaks my heart to be the bearer of even more sad news affecting Whitesnake's touring schedule for this increasingly challenging year, 2020.
"All tours, Europe, UK & US, are being cancelled owing to health issues, related specifically to a bilateral inguinal hernia requiring me to have surgery.
"At this time, I can only offer You & my amazing musicians in Whitesnake & our crew my love & my sincere apologies & also my regrets to my friends in Foreigner, Europe & Sammy Hagar for this unforeseen personal health issue, which I will have addressed at the first possible opportunity.
"Until then, I send my love to you & yours & hopefully we will meet again along the road."
March 23, 2020