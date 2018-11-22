WHITESNAKE Members Offer Thanksgiving Greetings; Video

In the new video below, members of Whitesnake offer Thanksgiving greetings to fans and their families.

Whitesnake has announced their first shows of the 2019 Flesh & Blood World Tour, which will feature songs from the new studio record to be released on Frontiers in May 2019 entitled Flesh & Blood alongside their biggest hits and songs from one of the greatest back catalogues in rock ‘n’ roll history spanning over 40 years.

The first single and video from the new record entitled “Shut Up & Kiss Me” will be released worldwide in 2019 prior to the Flesh & Blood World Tour.

Bombast, bravado, talent and passion have helped establish Whitesnake as the perennial platinum favourite they have become and they’re back with a vengeance in 2019. The world-renowned group featuring David Coverdale (vocals), Reb Beach (guitar), Joel Hoekstra (guitar), Michael Devin (bass), Tommy Aldridge (drums) and Michele Luppi (keys) have just finished recording their 13th studio record.

"We are truly excited and looking forward to playing across the globe in 2019 on what will be a continued celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Whitesnake," says frontman David Coverdale.

"I am so honoured and grateful to have toured this incredible world we share, for over 40 years, celebrating and enjoying unforgettable moments with millions of people… All of whom have joined me on this amazing journey… I truly love the shared experience and simply love my job and always will… Over four decades of reptilian fun! Thank YOU!"

2019 Whitesnake Concert Dates:

April

12 - Newkirk, OK

13 - Durant, OK

15 - Dallas, TX

17 - San Antonio, TX

19 - Biloxi, MS

20 - Atlanta, GA

22 - Orlando, FL

23 - Clearwater, FL

25 - Hollywood, FL

26 - Melbourne, FL

28 - Charlotte, NC

29 - Huber Heights, OH

May

1 - Richmond, VA

2 - Bensalem, PA

5 - Jim Thorpe, PA

7 - Sayreville, NJ

8 - Huntington, NY

10 - Hampton Beach, NH

11 - Lincoln, RI

14 - Greensburg, PA

15 - Cleveland, OH

17 - Niagara Falls, NY

18 - Verona, NY

June

14 - Donington Park, UK

17 - Prague, Czech Republic

19 - Milan, Italy

20 - Zurich, Switzerland

23 - Dessel, Belgium

25 - Budapest, Hungary

29 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria

July

5 - Sered, Slovakia

More dates to follow. Limited VIP packages will be available as part of the Whitesnake pre-sale event, book your tickets and exclusive VIP package at Whitesnake.com.