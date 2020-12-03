WHITESNAKE Release Music Video For Previously Unreleased Song "Yours For The Asking"

Whitesnake have released a video for the previously unreleased song, "Yours For The Asking", featured on the band's new collection, Love Songs. Watch the video below:

Whitesnake brings together some of the most-passionate music of its multi-platinum career on Love Songs, a new collection that contains remixed and remastered versions of the group’s best love songs. It’s the second release in the band’s Red, White and Blues Trilogy, a series of compilations organized by musical themes that began this summer with The Rock Album (white) and will conclude next year with The Blues Album (blue).

The new collection includes a mix of hits and deep tracks that were originally released between 1987 and 2011 on five Whitesnake studio albums and David Coverdale’s third solo album, Into The Light.

Love Songs is available here as a CD , as a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram red vinyl, and digitally.

Love Songs tracklisting:

CD:

“Love Will Set You Free”

“The Deeper the Love”

“All I Want, All I Need”

“Too Many Tears”

“Can’t Go On”

“Is This Love”

“With All of My Heart” *

“Summer Rain”

“Your Precious Love”

“Now You’re Gone”

“Don’t You Cry”

“Midnight Blue”

“Easier Said Than Done”

“Yours For The Asking” *

“Let’s Talk It Over” *

LP:

Side One

“Love Will Set You Free”

“The Deeper the Love”

“All I Want, All I Need”

“Too Many Tears”

Side Two

“Can’t Go On”

“Is This Love”

“With All of My Heart” *

“Summer Rain”

Side Three

“Your Precious Love”

“Now You’re Gone”

“Don’t You Cry”

“Midnight Blue”

Side Four

“Easier Said Than Done”

“Yours For The Asking” *

“Let’s Talk It Over” *

* previously unreleased

"Love Will Set You Free" (2020 Remix) video:

"The Deeper The Love" (2020 Remix) video:

"Now You're Gone" (2020 Remix) video:

"Easier Said Than Done" (2020 Remix) video:

"Is This Love" (2020 Remix) video: