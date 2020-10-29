WHITESNAKE Release "The Deeper The Love" 2020 Remix; Audio

Whitesnake brings together some of the most-passionate music of its multi-platinum career on Love Songs, a new collection that contains remixed and remastered versions of the group’s best love songs. It’s the second release in the band’s Red, White and Blues Trilogy, a series of compilations organized by musical themes that began this summer with The Rock Album (white) and will conclude next year with The Blues Album (blue).

Listen to the new remix of "The Deeper The Love" below:

The new collection includes a mix of hits and deep tracks that were originally released between 1987 and 2011 on five Whitesnake studio albums and David Coverdale’s third solo album, Into The Light. Available for pre-order now, Love Songs will be released on November 6 as a CD , as a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram red vinyl, and digitally. The album will also be available via Rhino.com .

Like The Rock Album, Coverdale says all the tracks on Love Songs have been revisited, remixed and remastered. “Some have been musically embellished where my co-producer Michael McIntyre, my new mixer Christopher Collier and I felt it appropriate or necessary to bring out the best in these songs,” he explains.

Coverdale continues, “As most of you know, pretty much all the songs I write are love songs in some way, shape or form. These are some of my favorites. Not all are ballads. Some are out and out rockers with powerful romantic themes… and of course… include heavy breathing in all of them!!”

Released in October 1987 as the follow-up to the #1 smash “Here I Go Again,” “Is This Love” would peak at #2 on the US singles chart, making it the second-biggest hit of the band’s career. The group’s next album, the platinum-certified Slip Of The Tongue (1989), is represented here by the hit singles “The Deeper The Love” and “Now You’re Gone.”

In addition to the album tracks “Don’t You Cry” and “Midnight Blue,” the set also introduces three previously unreleased outtakes from the Into The Light album sessions: “With All Of My Heart,” “Yours For The Asking,” and “Let’s Talk It Over.” The albums Restless Heart (1997), Good To Be Bad (2008), and Forevermore (2011) are also represented on the compilation with multiple tracks (“Too Many Tears,” “Summer Rain,” and “Easier Said Than Done”).

Love Songs tracklisting:

CD:

“Love Will Set You Free”

“The Deeper the Love”

“All I Want, All I Need”

“Too Many Tears”

“Can’t Go On”

“Is This Love”

“With All of My Heart” *

“Summer Rain”

“Your Precious Love”

“Now You’re Gone”

“Don’t You Cry”

“Midnight Blue”

“Easier Said Than Done”

“Yours For The Asking” *

“Let’s Talk It Over” *

LP:

Side One

“Love Will Set You Free”

“The Deeper the Love”

“All I Want, All I Need”

“Too Many Tears”

Side Two

“Can’t Go On”

“Is This Love”

“With All of My Heart” *

“Summer Rain”

Side Three

“Your Precious Love”

“Now You’re Gone”

“Don’t You Cry”

“Midnight Blue”

Side Four

“Easier Said Than Done”

“Yours For The Asking” *

“Let’s Talk It Over” *

* previously unreleased

"Now You're Gone" (2020 Remix) video:

"Easier Said Than Done" (2020 Remix) video:

"Is This Love" 2020 Remix video: