WHITESNAKE, SLIPKNOT And TRIVIUM All Postpone Live Dates Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

In addition to recent concert postponements from Lacuna Coil and Sons Of Apollo due to ongoing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, Whitesnake, Slipknot, and Trivium have followed suit.

Says Whitesnake via their official website: "We regret to announce that Whitesnake's Japan Tour, which had been scheduled for March, has been unavoidably postponed due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus. Currently, we are working on rescheduling the dates. Your purchased tickets for the original dates will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Please ensure you keep your tickets safe. For those customers who wish to receive a refund, we will announce details of the refund process once we announce the rescheduled dates. We deeply apologize to all parties concerned especially those customers who bought tickets and have been looking forward to the Whitesnake shows."

Slipknot issued the following via Twitter: "In light of global health concerns, Slipknot have decided to postpone their upcoming Asian tour, including Knotfest Japan. While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and well-being of the band's fans always comes first. Furthermore in this case, the bands and artists, crew and local employees are also equally effected, and as such, this was the only responsible decision that could be made. Slipknot and Knotfest will both return to Asia very soon. And at such time that everyone can be ensured of the best experience possible."

Trivium posted this message via Facebook: "Due to circumstances outside of our control we have been forced to postpone all of our tour dates in March in Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. We also will not be making a scheduled press stop in Europe at this time. We hope to re-schedule these dates very soon. Thanks, and stay safe."