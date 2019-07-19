WHITESNAKE / WINGER Guitarist REB BEACH - "If I Hadn't Met KIP WINGER, Forget It; He's My Rock"

Whitesnake / Winger guitarist Reb Beach recently spoke with Music Radar about his career, offering his thoughts on working with David Coverdale and Kip Winger. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Beach: "It was incredibly difficult (when Winger first split in 1994). I sold every single one of my guitars except one or two. I had 20, so I sold ’em all. That’s how I got through the year, that and playing in a blues band. And it totally was overnight; I had to sell my house as well. It was horrible. It was the dark time. If it wasn’t for Kip Winger telling me about an Alice Cooper audition, who knows what would have become of me.

If I hadn’t have met Kip Winger, forget it. He’s a musical genius and he is the opposite of me. That’s why we are so good together. He got me every single gig I got, including Dokken. He taught me how to write a song. He’s my rock. If anything goes wrong, anything bad happens, I call him right away, 'Kip, what do I do?'. (Laughs) I am terrible at business; I am Bambi with a penis! I’m horrible, horrible with confrontation. I get nervous easily. I’m a total wimp. And so Kip is my other half. My wife says it’s like she’s married to me and him."

Whitesnake released their Flesh & Blood album on May 10th via Frontiers Music Srl.

