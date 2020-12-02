Who Killed SID VICIOUS? - Music's Greatest Mysteries Extended Sneak Peek Video Streaming

One of the biggest mysteries in punk rock music is Sid Vicious. On February 2, 1979, Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious was found dead in New York City. This was less than four months after the death of girlfriend, Nancy Spungen.

The couple was a punk rock Romeo and Juliet, but their love story was tainted with drug addiction. Their relationship led to the break up of Sex Pistols and the death of Spungen in a New York City hotel during a party. While we'll never know exactly what happened in that hotel room, Vicious was accused of the murder. He was arrested, bailed out, and then returned to prison for assaulting a man, but just 55 days later he was released and his "release party" would ultimately lead to his death.

His own mother threw the party and gave him the drugs that ended his life. Is his mother responsible? Did Vicious have a suicide pact?