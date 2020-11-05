Who Would Play ROB HALFORD In The Confess Movie? "Maybe My Friend JOHNNY DEPP Would Have A Go"

Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford, is currently doing press for his new autobiography, Confess, and he recently spoke with Greg Prato about the book for Songfacts.

Asked who should play the role of Rob Halford, if Confess is made into a movie, the Metal God responds: "Oh, I don't know. I really wouldn't know where to begin. There are some amazing actors out there, and they're multi-talented. I haven't got a clue. Maybe my friend Johnny Depp would have a go. There's also an amazing actor, Timothée Chalamet, who just has some incredible chops. It's a lot of fun to think about. We'll all be surprised if and when it happens."

Read Greg Prato's complete interview with Halford at Songfacts.

Confess: The Autobiography is available via Hachette Books. Check out the BraveWords review of the book here.

A description of the book follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love.

Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.