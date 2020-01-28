WHORES. Announce Australian Tour

Atlanta power-trio Whores. have announced their first-ever Australian tourm featuring eight confirmed performances planned in various cities across the continent.

"We're so excited to be touring in Australia finally!," says guitarist and vocalist Christian Lembach. "We grew up listening to The Birthday Party and AC/DC religiously, so it's been a dream of ours to get to Oz as a band. We can't wait to see you all!"

Australian tour dates:

March

2 - Vinnies Dive Bar - Gold Coast QLD

3 - The Foundry - Fortitude Valley QLD

4 - Hibbard Sports Club - Port Macquarie NSW

5 - The Vanguard - Newtown NSW

8 - Barwon Club - Geelong VIC

9 - Jive - Adelaide SA

10 - Altar - Hobart TAS

11 - The Bendigo Hotel - Collingwood VIC

12 - The Bendigo Hotel - Collingwood VIC

(Poster by Kristin Debockler)