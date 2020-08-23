Listening to music is one of the favorite pastimes for many out there. But very few know listening to metal music releases happy hormones and suppresses the stress hormone, cortisol. Music has an excellent effect on one’s brain and sets the mood right. Amongst the many other music genres available out there, metal music is one of the most loved and preferred. There are plenty of reasons why people love metal music.

Creates a community

Community feeling is created when you find your music taste matching with the other person. One feels very loved and happy when they are a part of a community. People listen to metal music in groups and enjoy the feel of it. A lot of them have made long term relationships as they go on concerts and form friendship groups. As music tends to become a part of one’s life, it has a lot of positive impacts on shaping up the person’s character.

Makes you a voracious reader

People love metal music and they tend to read more on the topic. This makes you a voracious reader. The habit of reading makes a person very creative and more empathetic. It also sharpens one’s brain, helps them to focus more on their career, and performs extremely well. There have been a lot of instances where the fans who read out the magazines penned down for the metal music genre have made a career for themselves in the media industry.

Works wonders for one’s brain

It is not fine to look down on listening to music. There have been various studies that show that listening to rock music increases your memory power. Many have admitted that their ability to recall and remember a whole lot of things have rapidly increased after they started ardently listening to rock music.

Makes one very open and acceptive

A lot of people have blamed metal music for alienating people from each other. But the reality is that listening to metal music makes a person very open and accepting of a whole lot of cultures and they become more unique. The kind of broadmindedness found in the metal music fans is not to be found in other people.

Reduces anger and makes you less violent

A lot of studies have proven that listening to metal music has reduced the anger levels of people to a substantial level. One becomes very less violent as they soak themselves in the tunes of the songs.

Reduces stress and other negative emotions

Listening to metal music removes stress from your mind and makes the person very much relieved from a whole lot of things. It removes the negativity attached to the various things in life. These days, people soak themselves in stress and they tend to consume a lot of anti-depressants to remove the stress levels. A lot of items like CBD vape juice, some supplements, and others are seeing a jump in sales. But, these do very little good to the mind and body when compared to what metal music does.

This particular genre of music has been around for the past many years. One needs to keep in mind that listening to metal music doesn’t make you pull out of mainstream ways. Metal music is very much mainstream and it has to be projected in the right manner.