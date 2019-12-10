Why You Need to Visit Your Farmington Hills Orthodontist Regularly

Visiting the orthodontist is just important as visiting a general dentist every six months. Orthodontist is one of the biggest fields in dentistry, specializing in diagnosis and repair. Whether you are dealing with a broken tooth, crooked teeth, or a facial irregularity, our Farmington Hills orthodontist can help you find the best solutions for your smile.

We aren’t just about happy teeth; we are also about healthy teeth. Our specialists want you to know about the biggest benefits of orthodontics that can lead you on the path to better hygiene. Here are some reasons why you shouldn’t wait to invest in better health for a perfect smile.

Benefits of Visiting Your Farmington Hill Orthodontist

Understand the importance of orthodontics by checking out our benefits of this useful practice. Don’t forget to make an appointment with us when you are ready!

Physical Benefits

Orthodontics is the most important field of dentistry when your mouth is need or repair. If you have broken, chipped or misaligned teeth, your orthodontist can fix it right away. Having a professionally-repaired tooth can protect your teeth from becoming broken or chipped again in the future. Not only do we have the experience and top-of-the-line resources needed to help fix your broken smile, but we also have the skills to make your teeth stronger than they ever were before.

Financial Benefits

All of our procedures are affordable, cost-efficient, and long-lasting. We offer special packages that you plenty of time to invest the fixes your mouth needs without having to empty your wallet. Some dentistry procedures may be more complex than others, but you never have to worry about losing money when you invest in an orthodontic treatment. In most cases the repairs are either permanent or they can last for decades.

Psychological Benefits

Having an ailment or injury never feels good. Orthodontics is a great solution for increasing your confidence and well-being. Having a perfect smile with a fantastic set of pearly whites can really boost self-esteem, ultimately leading to more self-acceptance.

Our procedures

Our Farming Hills orthodontists specialize in the repair and alignment of your teeth, and we provide services relating to:

Crooked and misaligned teeth

Overcrowded teeth

Overbites and underbites

Cracked and broken teeth

Chipped teeth

Gaps between teeth

Temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJ)

Speech or chewing problems

Trauma of the teeth or emergency injury of the teeth

Some of our most common treatment options include the application of devices such as:

Braces

Invisalign

Space maintainers

Retainers

Depending on your individual needs you may be given a removable or non-removable orthodontic device that will require regular maintenance and check-ups. While devices may be recommended as the best treatment options for your misalignment, they do not need to be worn permanently and are typically only needed for one or two years.

