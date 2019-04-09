WICKED GARDEN Releases “Already Gone” Music Video

Las Vegas alternative rock act Wicked Garden have released their new video for "Already Gone".

"Already Gone" was shot at 11st Records in Las Vegas, which also houses National Southwest Recording in the back where Post Dystopian Leisure Music was recorded. It was directed by Dominick Muzio, shot and edited by Nicholas Muzio with Stephy Hayward and stars Mia Muzio.

"The video is a throwback to the days when people would discover new music at their local record shops," frontman Dominick Muzio states. "The young woman hears the new album on the listening station in the store and stumbled upon the band recording in the back.

"Instead of downloading the record she takes the promo copy and dashed out of the store. It’s a vague statement of the theft of music being wrong, yet the main goal is for people to hear your music."

The track comes off of the upcoming Shock Records / Vanity Music Group full length album, Post Dystopian Leisure Music, a collection of songs inspired by the band’s love of alternative rock. The first single, “Already Gone” is a power chord heavy throwback with a catchy chorus that sounds retro yet fresh at the same time. The song features Michael “Doc” Ellis, one of Las Vegas’ top guitarists on lead guitar. Also guesting is Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators bassist, Todd Kerns, who duets with Muzio on Trojahn’s haunting ode to Las Vegas “I-15 South,” From the grungy stomp of “No Fear” to the punk/pop “Ask Me If I Care” to the near goth rock sounds of “Hey, Bitch” and the gloomy, metallized “Second Hand”, the band moves in and out of different genres with ease.