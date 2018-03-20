WICKED WITCH Featuring SAVATAGE, METAL CHURCH, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, CIRCLE II CIRCLE Members To See Wicked Witch Of Boston Album Released In April

20th Century Music, known for their reissues and rarities, have announced the April 27th release of Wicked Witch's Wicked Witch Of Boston album.

Consisting of members that went on to join and form bands such as Savatage, Metal Church, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Circle II Circle, Wicked Witch came to light when Zak Stevens and guitarist Matt Leff met while at Musicians Institute in Hollywood, CA and then added the Boston based rhythm section of Mark Stewart and Jeff Plate, with whom they recorded several demos and slugged it out on the highly competitive New England club circuit.

From 1989 - 92 Wicked Witch did about 200 shows and two demos, the first with Bob St. John (Extreme, Duran Duran, etc) and the other with Paul David Hager (Van Halen, Devo, etc). After features in metal mags and some strong radio support, Zak left the band after a show at the Xfinity Center Ampitheatre in Boston to join Savatage with Plate following the next year. Matt Leff then put together the band Trigger Effect and would later rejoin former Wicked Witch bandmates Stevens and Plate in Machines of Grace.

The first 100 orders come with a guitar pick replica and a 16-page booklet with liner notes by guitarist Matt Leff and lots of never before seen photos. Pre-order the Wicked Witch Of Boston album at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Fly Away"

"Rainbow's End"

"Love Lies"

"Live And Let Live"

"Danger Game"

"Love Teacher"

"Lost In Confusion"

"Soul To Fire"

"This Time"

"Breakdown"

"Just A Game"

"The Moment"

"Midnight Rain"