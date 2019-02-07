Wife Of MÖTLEY CRÜE / SIXX:A.M. Bassist NIKKI SIXX Confirms Couple Is Expecting A Baby Girl

According to Us Weekly, bassist Nikki Sixx's (Mötley Crüe, Sixx:A.M.) wife Courtney has confirmed the couple are expecting a baby girl. This will be their first child together.

“We are over the moon excited to be having a baby!" the 33-year-old Hollywood DIY expert said previously in speaking to the publication. "Nikki is going to be the most amazing dad in the world because he already is,”.

While this will be Courtney’s first child, the rocker, 60, is already a father to four children from previous marriages. He shares three kids - Gunner, 27, Storm, 24, and Decker, 23 - with his first wife and a daughter, Frankie-Jean, 17, with his second wife.

(Photo - Courtney Sixx)