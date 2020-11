US glam rockers Wildstreet have released a brand new music video for “Still Love You”, it's the full version of their new single which was released in October via Golden Robot Records.

Order/stream the single here.

Wildstreet is:

Eric Jayk – Vocals, Guitars

Jimmie Marlowe – Guitars, Vocals

Jonny D – Bass, Vocals

Dom – Lead Guitars, Vocals

Lock – Drums, Vocals