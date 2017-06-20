Will BLACK SABBATH Reunite For Villa Park Birmingham Stadium Show?; “They’d Be Up For It,” Says Guitarist TONY IOMMI

There’s a chance that Black Sabbath could reunite for a concert at Villa Park, the home of the Aston Villa football club, in the band’s hometown of Birmingham, England.

eonmusic spoke with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi on June 12th at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in London, England, where he was on hand to collect the “Golden God” award on behalf of the band.

Asked about a possible one-off gig in the football ground, and if there is any truth to those rumours, Tony reveals: “It was me talking about that, I started it! I think it would be nice to do that at some point. I haven’t spoke to the others about it, but it would be, honestly, and they’d be up for it. It’s early days yet, really. It hasn’t even sunk in as far as we’ve finished.”

In regards to whether or not an album with Queen guitarist Brian May will ever see the light of day, Iommi states: “Brian came up to my house a couple of weeks ago, and we started talking about it again, but it’s quite possible. We’d like to do it, but now he’s going on tour. But yeah, I’d like to do something with him.”

Read more at eonmusic.co.uk.

Back on May 25th, Iommi took part in a Q&A session at Birmingham, England's BIMM Music Institute, where he was on hand to announce details of the BIMM Birmingham Scholarship, which he is sponsoring.

As part of the celebrations, a group of prospective BIMM Birmingham students were invited to experience a taste of life and the fantastic opportunities available at the new state-of-the-art college, which will open its doors in Digbeth this October.

Discussing his career and asked if there was ever an instance when he can remember being there and thinking ‘this has all been worth it, this is it’, Tony reveals: “You know what? I’ve always thought it’s all been worth it, ever since day one, because that’s the drive you’ve got to have if you’re gonna survive in the business. You’ve got to have that in your head because you get so many knockbacks and so many people that don’t like you, but you have to forge through that.”

Watch footage from the Q&A below: