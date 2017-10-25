WILLIE BASSE Hosting Two Day Workshop Beginning Friday

Cultural Ambassador to the Sunset Strip, Willie Basse is hosting a 2-Day Recording Workshop Friday October 27th and 28th at NRG Studios NoHo starting at 2 PM. To attend, fans can call (213)-947-3786 or PayPal $499 to this location.

Basse says, "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to mentor fans, fellow artists, producers, sponsors, etc. You will sit in and experience the intimate, professional recording of my new single, ‘(In The) "Heat Of The Night’ and You will receive album credit for participating."

The song features James Kottak (ex-Scorpions) on drums, Marshall Harrison on lead guitars, Scott Warren on keyboards and Basse on bass guitar, guitars, vocals, engineering, songwriter and mix.