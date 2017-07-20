WILLIE BASSE To Receive Proclamation From The City Of Los Angeles

Willie Basse is best known for his role as bassist/frontman for legendary metalheads, Black Sheep, who were mainstays on the Los Angeles Sunset Strip during the 1980's metal explosion. The band, best known for their songs, technical prowess and precision, has boasted members that include Slash, Paul Gilbert, James Kottak, Randy Castillo, Mitch Perry and Kurt James.

At 3 PM on Friday, July 28th, The City of Los Angeles will recognize Willie Basse for his philanthropy and community service by proclamation at The Rainbow Bar and Grill (9015 Sunset Blvd., W. Hollywood, CA. 90069).

With his charity, RockForRecovery.com, the mission is a campaign of awareness and financial support through music and entertainment media.

Through FeedAmerica-Now.org, a concert series to help end hunger, Basse is feeding the masses. His touring covers select cities throughout the US and Canada to help raise awareness, food and funds for the plight of America's hungry.

These are often hard-working, educated adults, children and seniors who simply cannot make ends meet and are forced to go without food for several meals, or even days. Predominately children, working poor families, and the recently unemployed.

1 in 5 children go to bed hungry every night. "Through music and entertainment, we can make a huge difference in a short amount of time” comments Willie Basse regarding hunger. “I had to step up with solutions to an epidemic that is out of control in our own back-yard."

For more information visit RockForRecovery.com, a 501C3 Non-Profit Corp and FeedAmerica-Now.org - donations, sponsorship and support is tax deductible.

(Photo - Ricardo H Photography)